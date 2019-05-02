Coyote surprises spectators at youth soccer game in Ohio

A spectator at a youth soccer game in Ohio captured video of the moment a curious coyote joined in on the action.

Madison Simmons said she was watching the game in Fairfield Township when the coyote made its unexpected appearance.

"I'm sitting on the sidelines, eating my Chic-Fil-A, texting and all of the sudden I see a deer or a fox or something and I look up and I'm like 'Oh it's a coyote in the daylight,'" Simmons told WXIX-TV. "So, it's just running parallel to the field all the way down."

Simmons said the coyote made a second appearance about 10 minutes later, this time running in the opposite direction.

