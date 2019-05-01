Virginia store links paperclips for Guinness World Record

May 1 (UPI) -- A Virginia office supply store said it broke a Guinness World Record by assembling a paperclip strand more than 1,200 feet long in 12 hours.

The Office Plus store in Danville said employees and volunteers assembled paperclips into a chain Tuesday at the store, aiming to break the world record of 61.3 feet.

The store said it destroyed the record, creating a strand more than 1,200 feet long in the 12-hour time period.

Store manager Charles Haynsworth said required documents are being submitted to Guinness World Records for official recognition.