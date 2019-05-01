A man who checked out a book from a California library returned it in person -- 45 years later. Photo by Sunnyvale Public Library/Facebook

May 1 (UPI) -- A California library said a man who visited as a boy recently came by to return a book that was 45 years overdue.

The Sunnyvale Public Library said Robert Somaduroff came in recently with a copy of a 1961 book called "Midget Motoring and Carting" that he had checked out in 1974.

Somaduroff, who now lives in Indianapolis, decided to return the book while in town visiting family. He said he originally checked out the tome before he could drive because he wanted to learn how to build his own car -- a feat he never got around to accomplishing.

The library said Somaduroff voluntarily paid the facility's maximum overdue book fee, $10.