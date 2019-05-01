May 1 (UPI) -- A ride-sharing driver in New York state captured video of his unusual encounter with a bear he spotted running outside a college.

Brunswick resident Terry Tooley, who drives for Uber and Lyft, said he was driving a passenger he picked up from Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady early Tuesday when he spotted what he initially thought was a big dog just outside Union College.

Tooley said he took a second look and realized it was a bear.

"He was going right up like it shows in the video, after he had crossed the street in front of us at the light," Tooley told WNYT-TV. "I do believe he used the crosswalk, by the way. Not sure if he looked both ways. He turned around as soon as he heard me say, 'Hey, teddy bear.'"

Police said the bear was last seen in the area around Eastern Avenue.