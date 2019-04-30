Hummingbird returns to visit man years after rescue

April 30 (UPI) -- A Georgia man who rescued an injured hummingbird four years ago said the grateful avian still makes yearly trips to visit his home.

Mike Cardenaz said the hummingbird, which he named Buzz, was found four years ago on the front porch of his Grovetown home with broken feathers that prevented him from flying.

Cardenaz offered Buzz shelter and a diet of Pedialyte and sugar for eight weeks until the bird was able to fly back into the wild -- but Buzz returned to his home the next year and landed on his hand.

Cardenaz said Buzz just recently arrived for his yearly visit, after causing the former SWAT officer some worry by being a few days later than in previous years.