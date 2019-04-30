April 30 (UPI) -- A more than 65-foot-long teddy bear that took more than three months to be stitched together in Mexico was dubbed the world's largest by Guinness World Records.

A Guinness adjudicator spent more than five hours measuring the 4.4-ton stuffed toy at a soccer stadium in the town of Xonacatlan and confirmed it was larger than the 55-foot teddy bear created by Kansas resident Dana Warren in 2008.

The residents who spent more than three months stitching the bear together dubbed it Xonita after the town.

The bear was measured and certified as part of the town's Children's Day festivities. Officials shared a photo of the Guinness certificate on the local government's official Facebook page.