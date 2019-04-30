April 30 (UPI) -- A college baseball game in Ohio was temporarily halted due to some unexpected intruders on the field -- a trio of deer.

The deer jumped the fence at Nobby's Ballpark in Cleveland during the bottom of the first inning of Case Western Reserve University's game against Brandeis University.

A video shared by CWRU on YouTube shows the deer running to left field, where players opened a gate.

The footage shows the deer decide not to use the exit, and instead dash back to the right field fence to leave the playing area.