Odd News Company seeks 'Snoozeterns' to get paid testing beds By Ben Hooper ( ) April 30 (UPI) --

A Houston-based mattress store posting a job opening for "Snoozeterns" to make money testing out beds.

Mattress Firm said the paid interns would work 30 hours a week testing out beds and creating "written and video reviews for our social platforms and MattressFirm.com."

The "Snoozeterns" would be based out of the company's "BEDQuarters" in Houston and would create video content including sleep tips and interviewing locals about their sleeping habits.

The company said an ideal candidate would be "proficient in napping, regardless of time of day," as well as "using editing software like Animoto, iMovie, Adobe Spark or Final Cut Pro."

Applications are being accepted through Friday on Mattress Firm's website.