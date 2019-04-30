A Houston-based mattress store posting a job opening for "Snoozeterns" to make money testing out beds.

Mattress Firm said the paid interns would work 30 hours a week testing out beds and creating "written and video reviews for our social platforms and MattressFirm.com."

The "Snoozeterns" would be based out of the company's "BEDQuarters" in Houston and would create video content including sleep tips and interviewing locals about their sleeping habits.

The company said an ideal candidate would be "proficient in napping, regardless of time of day," as well as "using editing software like Animoto, iMovie, Adobe Spark or Final Cut Pro."

Applications are being accepted through Friday on Mattress Firm's website.

Read More

Company offers $66,000 to travel the world and eat vegan food Website offers $1,000 to binge 20 Marvel movies Cadbury, Oreo manufacturer seeks paid 'Chocolate Taster'
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more UPI news and photos.

Trending Stories

Crying pygmy goat found in New York City back yard
$50,000 Powerball ticket claimed after being hidden by cat for two months
London Marathon runners set 38 Guinness World Records
Loose pig avoids capture in Illinois town
Squirrel takes a ride on the subway in Boston

Photo Gallery

 
Babies cry as part of tradition in Asakusa Nakizumo festival

Latest News

California couple to plead guilty in college admissions scandal
Homeland Security to seek more funding to handle border crossings
Company seeks 'Snoozeterns' to get paid testing beds
AOL co-founder Steve Case: Space Coast needs venture capital
Scientists accidentally designed an incredibly accurate ozone detector
 
Back to Article
/