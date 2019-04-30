Animal rescuers responded to a field in Britain where a badger had fallen about 10 feet into a gas pipe container. Photo courtesy of the RSPCA

April 30 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain responded to a remove field where a badger ended up in an unusual predicament in a gas pipe container 10 feet underground.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said an employee of the company that owns the land in Roxwell, near Chelmsford, found the badger stuck among the gas pipes about 10 feet down in the hole.

"The lid had come off the container which is how he'd tumbled in, and there was no way he could have climbed out on his own," RSPCA Animal Collection Officer Joe White said.

White said the employee had stayed with the badger until help arrived.

"Using special equipment, I was able to gently lift him out, although he was really quite heavy," White said. "After popping him inside a carrier, I gave him a really good check over and could see he wasn't injured, and like most wild animals, he was just very keen to get away from us, so I then released him and watched him scuttle off -- it was clear he knew exactly where he was going."