April 29 (UPI) -- An Australian family has to call for a reptile catcher when their barbecue plans were interrupted by a python in the gas grill.

Stuart McKenzie of The Snake Catcher 24/7 Sunshine Coast captured video when he visited the Queensland home where residents reported a large snake in their barbecue grill.

McKenzie said the python, which appeared to be about 5 feet long, apparently sought shelter from recent rains.

The snake catcher said the python would be released back into the wild a safe distance from the home.