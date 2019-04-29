Police in Michigan are pleading for the return of $30,000 spilled onto a highway. File Photo by FotograFFF/Shutterstock

April 29 (UPI) -- Police in Michigan are pleading for the return of $30,000 cash that spread across a highway when it fell from the back of a man's truck.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety said a cardboard box filled with $30,000 cash fell from the back of a man's truck on U.S. 31 in Grand Haven, and the money spilled out of the container and spread across the roadway.

"Officers temporarily closed traffic lanes and were assisted by witnesses with picking up the money," the department said in a Facebook post.

Police said they were able to recover $2,470 from the scene and anyone who picked up cash from the highway is being asked to turn the money in to the department.

The driver "said that he inadvertently left the box on the bumper of his truck," police said. "The box fell off his bumper while he was driving north on Beacon Boulevard, sending the cash across the roadway just south of the bridge."

The department said some of the money was recovered during the weekend when a woman turned in $3,880 and two 17-year-olds brought in $630.