Trending Stories

Man swims entirety of Lake Malawi, sets Guinness record
Coyote chases off burglar outside California home
Australian zoo evacuated when orangutan escapes for a second time
Florida woman finds alligator banging on glass door
Man walks narrow ledge to retrieve cat from neighbor's balcony

Photo Gallery

 
Demonstrators for and against Brexit protest in London

Latest News

Woodstock 50 festival canceled, investors say, but organizers dispute report
Classic Universal monsters coming to Halloween Horror Nights 2019
Study predicts more dead Facebook users than living by 2070
Croatian pushes car 66 miles for Guinness World Record
CBS All Access orders Season 2 of 'Twilight Zone'
 
Back to Article
/