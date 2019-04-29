Police and wildlife officials removed a mountain lion that was found wandering Monday outside a Santa Rosa, Calif., shopping mall. Photo courtesy of the Santa Rosa Police Department

April 29 (UPI) -- Authorities in California said a mountain lion was tranquilized Monday after being spotted lurking outside a shopping mall.

The Santa Rosa Police Department said a section of B Street between Fourth and Seventh Streets was closed Monday while authorities worked to remove the tranquilized cougar.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department said the mountain lion was sedated by authorities after being spotted right outside the Santa Rosa Plaza.

No injuries were reported during big cat's visit to the shopping center.

Police announced the scene was clear and the roadway was reopened about 10 a.m. local time.

It was unclear whether the mountain lion would be relocated by wildlife officials.