Loose pig avoids capture in Illinois town

April 29 (UPI) -- A loose pig in an Illinois town has been evading capture for months and has become an unofficial local mascot dubbed "Porkchop."

Herrin residents said they first spotted Porkchop the pig running loose around the start of the year, and Animal Control Officer Madalyn Holden said the fugitive hog has been keeping just out of reach of authorities.

"It has an owner and we've contacted them before," Holden told KFVS-TV. "But they can't catch the pig and we can't catch the pig, so it's a citizen at this point for all we know."

Locals have been keeping track of Porkchop sightings on a Facebook group, where multiple residents detailed their unsuccessful attempts to corral the pig.

Holden said the pig's size has increased since the first sightings.

"She gets fed table scraps at multiple locations," Holden said. "She goes to the park and roots around and eats there."

Holden said the pig appears friendly, but she cautioned people with pets and small children to be careful around the loose animal.