April 29 (UPI) -- Guinness World Records announced 38 runners in the London Marathon made their way into the record books for accomplishments including fastest marathon dressed as an awareness ribbon.

The record-keeping organization said 78 records were attempted Sunday at the Virgin Money London Marathon 2019, and 38 of the runners were successful in their attempts.

The first record-breaking finisher was Oliver Williams, who finished with a time of 2 hours, 36 minutes and 52 seconds to break the record for fastest marathon dressed as an awareness ribbon (male).

Other costumed records set Sunday included the fastest times for runners dressed as a love heart, a tent, a scout, a zombie, a bride, a golfer, a doctor, a skeleton, a nun, a post box, a scientist, a fairy tale character, a shoe, a cavewoman, a hospital patient, a mummy, an egg, a nut, a DNA double helix and a dragon.

Other records broken during the race included fastest time for two runners handcuffed together, fastest marathon in a six-person costume and fastest marathon in a non-racing wheelchair.