April 29 (UPI) -- Firefighters in British Columbia said they responded to a call about an animal stranded in a tree and arrived to find a young cougar perched on a branch.

Victoria Fire L-730 said firefighters responded alongside the Victoria Police Department and British Columbia Conservation Officer Service when the young mountain island was spotted trapped in a tree.

"Our duty crews responded to a different type of rescue this evening, members assisted Conservation Officers and @vicpdcanada with the safe lowering of a tranquilized cougar from a tree along the Gorge," the fire department tweeted.

Conservation officers said the cougar was found to be in good health and was outfitted with an ear tag in advance of being released back into the wild.