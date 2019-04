April 29 (UPI) -- Police in New York said a pygmy goat found crying in a resident's back yard is being given a new home at a sanctuary.

The New York Police Department said the "crying kid" discovered by a Queens resident in the back yard turned out to be an adult pygmy goat.

The goat was taken to Animal Care Centers of NYC, where the animal was dubbed Josh.

Officials said Josh will be given a new home at the Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue in Wantage, N.J.