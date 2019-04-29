Croatian pushes car 66 miles for Guinness World Record

April 29 (UPI) -- A Croatian athlete broke a Guinness World Record when he spent 24 hours pushing a Smart car for 66 miles.

Tomislav Lubenjak broke the Guinness World Record for pushing a car the farthest in 24 hours when he surpassed the 51-mile previous record and continued pushing the car until he reached 66 miles.

Guinness rules required the 1,609-pound car to have a driver, and for the driver to be switched out every four hours. Lubenjak was allowed three-minute breaks every hour.

"As a former professional athlete I knew what I was getting into and what physical and psychological challenges I would face," Lubenjak told Croatia Week. "As a fitness trainer I am obliged to test the boundaries of human possibilities myself, because only then can I use this knowledge from my own experience in the training of top athletes."

Video footage and other evidence of Lubenjak's feat has been submitted to Guinness to make the record official.