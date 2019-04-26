Theater changes 'Hellboy' to 'Heckboy' on roadside sign

April 26 (UPI) -- A movie theater in Dickson, Tenn., found a creative way to protect the elementary school students across the street from seeing profanity on their roadside sign -- change the name Hellboy to Heckboy.

The Roxy Movie Theater's listings caught the attention of passersby because of the name change.

Owner Belinda Daniel said she doesn't like to include movie titles with any sort of profanity on the sign because it's across the street from Oakmont Elementary School and a church.

"To my knowledge, we have never put any words on our sign that may be seen as profanity. This is the way I believe, thus this is the way we conduct business," she told the Nashville Tennessean.

"Hundreds of children pass by our sign daily and we want to be respectful to them, our employees and everyone."

Daniel said movie listings on the theater's website and sign on the front of the theater feature the real name of the movie, Hellboy, which stars David Harbour, Milla Jovovich, Ian McShane and Daniel Dae Kim.

"As it turned out, our play on words became a little more exciting than we expected," Daniel said. "We are glad that we could share a small bit of our great community while also sharing a laugh with the rest of the world."