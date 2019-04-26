Man swims entirety of Lake Malawi, sets Guinness record

A South African swimmer broke a Guinness record when he spent 54 days swimming the 361-mile length of Lake Malawi. Photo by nike159/Pixabay.com

April 26 (UPI) -- A South African man set a Guinness World Record when he spent 54 days swimming the full 361-mile length of Lake Malawi.

Martin Hobbs, who took up swimming six years ago after a back injury ended his off-road biking and marathon running careers, became the first person to swim the entire length of Lake Malawi and captured the Guinness World Record for longest swim in a lake.

"I've always wanted to do an African adventure and never got around to it," Hobbs told CNN. "I didn't want to be buried one day and be known as the guy who worked very hard and that's it. It's nice to leave a legacy behind."

The lake is known to be home to hazards including hippos and crocodiles.

"It was the longest straight line of water that I could find," Hobbs said. "But I'm not going to lie, I'm terrified of the crocodiles."

Hobbs, who said he averaged about 7 miles per day, used his accomplishment to raise funds for the Smile Foundation, a South African charity for children with facial deformities including cleft palates.