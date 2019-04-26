April 26 (UPI) -- Visitors were evacuated from an Australian zoo when an orangutan got out of his enclosure for the second time in four years.

The Melbourne Zoo confirmed Malu, a 15-year-old Sumatran orangutan, escaped from his enclosure just after 3 p.m. local time Friday.

Malu was recaptured and the zoo resumed normal operations by 4 p.m., a spokeswoman said. No visitors or staff members were injured during the incident.

The same orangutan previously escaped from his enclosure in 2015, using a blanket to get out of his cage. The means of his most recent escape were not revealed by the zoo.