April 26 (UPI) -- An Arizona resort attempted two Guinness World Records when it rolled out the world's largest game of bingo.

Gila River Hotel and Casinos unveiled the giant bingo game at their Lone Butte location, with 75 giant, inflatable bingo balls and a card measuring 20 feet by 20 feet.

The resort said it took aim at the records for world's largest bingo balls and world's largest bingo card to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

"What better way than to break two world records and to have Guinness here today to verify it, so it's just a way to have fun and give back to our players and to the community and get our name in the world record book," Teaya Vicente of Gila River Hotels and Casinos told KSAZ-TV.

The hotel offered a $2,500 prize to the winner of the bingo game.