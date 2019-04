April 25 (UPI) -- Transportation officials in California responded to a stretch of highway where a semi truck spilled about 30,000 pounds of frozen food.

Caltrans District 3 said crews were called to Interstate 80 near Gold Run on Thursday when the semi truck dumped its load of frozen dinners into the roadway.

Officials said the spill occurred when the truck caught fire. The cause of the fire was not revealed.

The highway was reopened in the early afternoon.