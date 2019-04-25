Police, lifeguards, bystanders come to rescue of tangled pelican

April 25 (UPI) -- A group of lifeguards, police and bystanders banded together at a Florida beach to rescue a pelican found tangled in fishing gear.

Beach-goer Karen Gombosi captured video of the scene that unfolded when the pelican was found trapped in the discarded fishing gear at Clearwater Beach.

The video shows Clearwater Police officers, lifeguards and bystanders carefully extracting the pelican from the gear.

"Thank you to Clearwater Beach police and lifeguards for your assistance helping a distressed pelican stuck with a hook and wrapped in fishing line. A job well done!" Gombosi wrote.