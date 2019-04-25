Massachusetts 10-year-olds aim to save lives with 3D crosswalks

April 25 (UPI) -- A pair of Massachusetts 10-year-olds are hoping to save lives with a crosswalk they designed to capture the attention of drivers with a 3D illusion.

Isa, a fourth grader at Brooks Elementary School in Medford, said she and her friend Eric came up with the idea for the 3D crosswalk when Eric's brother had a close encounter with a car.

The kids took their idea to the Center for Citizenship and Social Responsibility, a young people's organization they belong to, and local artist Nate Swain was hired to put the idea into action in the driveway of the elementary school.

The crosswalk makes it appear to drivers as though the white lines are elevated from the ground.

"I love it. It looks amazing. Exactly how I pictured it and more," Isa told CBS Boston. "When you're walking across you can tell it's painted, but what we hope is, when you're driving down, you'll see it as 3D, three dimensional. So it looks real."

The city is planning to add similar crosswalks at the other three local elementary schools during the summer.