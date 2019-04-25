Australian barista Liza Thomas broke a Guinness World Record when she made 420 cups of cappuccino in one hour. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

April 25 (UPI) -- An Australian barista broke a Guinness World Record when she made 420 cappuccinos in the space of a single hour.

Liza Thomas, who attempted the record to mark the opening of the Returned and Services League of Australia's new Social Cafe on Bribie Island, Queensland, captured the Guinness World Record for most cappuccinos made in an hour (individual), the record-keeping organization confirmed.

Thomas followed the guidelines for the record by using a commercially available and manufactured coffee machine, which outputs a maximum of four espresso shots at one time, and timed out her process so she made seven 5-ounce cups of the hot beverage every minute.

The cappuccinos were distributed among visitors to the cafe as Thomas finished them, Guinness said.