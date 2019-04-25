April 25 (UPI) -- Police in Arizona shared a photo of a driver caught cheating on the highway by using a dummy to fake a passenger in the carpool lanes.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety tweeted photos showing a man pulled over by police when they noticed his passenger in the high-occupancy vehicle lane was a mannequin dressed as a human woman.

The tweet said the man was pulled over on State Route 202 at Alma School Road.

"Another one Busted! Don't let this be you.... A driver was cited for HOV lane violation along the SR 202 at Alma School, for having a dummy masquerade as a passenger," the department tweeted.