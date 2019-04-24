April 24 (UPI) -- An Ohio woman said she thought her young daughters' imaginations were running wild for three days until she discovered an opossum living in their closet.

Caitlin Burch said in a Twitter post responding to Chrissy Teigan's escaped pet hamster story that she had her own struggle with a loose animal in the house.

Burch shared a photo of the animal lurking among the toys in the closet.

"Hi this possum was living in my children's bedroom for 3 days before we believed them," she tweeted.

Burch said her daughters had been complaining for three days about a "creature" in their closet, but she and her husband checked out the room and decided they were playing make-believe.

She said her husband carried the opossum outside and released it into the woods.