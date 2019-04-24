Trending Stories

Emu captured in New York state spends night in family's basement
North Carolina man collects 228 four-leaf clovers in under two hours
Skydiver reunited with prosthetic leg lost in mid-air
Mom's mistake about child's age leads to $78,000 lottery jackpot
Oklahoma fisherman lands 170-pound alligator gar

Photo Gallery

 
Jerusalem celebrates Palm Sunday

Latest News

South Korea uncovers hundreds of undocumented workers on tourist visas
Mexico rounding up, deporting migrants hoping to reach U.S.
Amy Poehler on her 'Wine Country' cast: 'They just kill'
Kawhi Leonard, Toronto Raptors stifle Orlando Magic to clinch series
Bacteria behave as individuals when navigating a maze
 
Back to Article
/