April 24 (UPI) -- A 250-pound escaped pig caused a ruckus in a New York state neighborhood, prompting police to respond and corral the animal.

Neighbors in Eggertsville, a hamlet within the town of Amherst, said the big pig was spotted strutting across roads and through front yards about 9 a.m. Monday morning.

Amherst police responded and were able to round up the pig with help from neighbors and the animal's owner.

Police said the owner was not ticketed, but the case was referred to the town's building and planning departments, as pigs are classified as livestock in Amherst and are only allowed under certain conditions. The departments will determine whether any town codes were violated, police said.