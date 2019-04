April 24 (UPI) -- A passenger on a boat off the Florida Keys captured video of a hungry great white shark that approached the vessel for a quick snack.

Suzy Grumbo said the boat was near Summerland Key and Looe Key when the shark, which experts identified as a female great white, was lured in by the chum dangling at the side of the boat.

Grumbo captured video as the shark poked its head out of the water to chew on the chum.

The shark swam away after a few nibbles on the bag.