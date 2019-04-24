Colorado couple wakes to bear trying to get into bedroom

A Colorado couple awoke to find a black bear trying to break into their bedroom. File photo by Pi-Lens/Shutterstock

April 24 (UPI) -- A Colorado couple woke early Tuesday morning to loud noises on their bedroom deck and looked out to discover the culprit -- a bear.

The Steamboat Spring residents said they looked out the window when the noises woke them up in the wee hours and came face to face with a black bear trying to claw its way inside.

The bear's attempted break-in was recorded by the couple's Nest security camera.

"We tried to make loud noises but he didn't really react, just kind of started meandering off into the darkness when he realized he wasn't going to get inside," the owners told CBS Denver.

