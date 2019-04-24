Antelope temporarily escapes Louisiana zoo enclosure

A Nile Lechwe antelope like the one pictured here temporarily escaped its enclosure at a Baton Rouge Zoo. Photo by polyfish/Pixabay.com

April 24 (UPI) -- A Louisiana zoo said an African antelope had to be tranquilized and the facility temporarily closed when the animal escaped from its enclosure.

The Baton Rouge Zoo said the male Nile Lechwe antelope, an endangered species, broke through a portion of the railing surrounding its enclosure just after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and escaped into the public area of the zoo.

Guests were ushered to safe places and the zoo was temporarily closed while employees worked to tranquilize the antelope, which was successfully captured and taken to an off-exhibit holding area about 11:15 a.m.

The zoo was reopened and the railing around the enclosure was repaired about 2 p.m.

There were no injuries to staff or visitors.

The zoo lost its accreditation last year when the agency responsible for the recognition cited outdated infrastructure and exhibits that led to three animal escapes in a 16-month period. Officials have said they are in the early stages of a revamp project to regain accreditation.