April 23 (UPI) --

An unlucky skydiver was reunited with an important possession after the prosthetic leg he lost in mid-air turned up at a California lumber yard.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that workers at a lumber yard in Cloverdale were baffled when they discovered the intact prosthetic leg Monday and deputies contacted a nearby airport to help with the investigation.

The investigators found a man named Dion had gone skydiving Sunday and lost his prosthetic leg in mid-air. The sheriff's office reunited him with the artificial limb.

"Great guy, full of humor who said he lost his first leg in a freak skydiving accident two years ago but that hasn't held him back," the Facebook post said. "He jokingly quipped that this was his second leg lost while skydiving."

"He promises to make a tether and learn from this but fully plans to stick with his passion," the sheriff's office said.