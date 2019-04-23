April 23 (UPI) --

A runaway cow led Texas police on a miles-long chase through city streets and was caught on video hurdling over a pedestrian.

The Paris Police Department said the young cow made a run for it while being loaded into a sale barn and police were called to help chase the runaway animal.

A police dashboard camera recorded the cow running at a high speed through the streets, and running directly into a pedestrian. The man was knocked to the ground, and the cow jumped over him. The man wasn't seriously injured, police said.

The collision was also caught on video from another angle by a witness following the chase.

"Just another day in Paris TX," witness Kyle Kathcart wrote in a Facebook post.

Police said the cow managed to give officers the slip and was on the loose for more than 24 hours before it was hit by a car and killed.