A North Carolina man said he unofficially set a Guinness World Record by finding 228 four-leaf clovers in eight hours. Photo by bella67/Pixabay.com

April 23 (UPI) --

A North Carolina man said he set a new world record when he collected 228 four-leaf clovers in under two hours -- beating the goal set by Guinness World Records.

Fred Reissman of Mooresville said he originally set out to beat the record for most four-leaf clovers collected in one hour -- which was set at 166 clovers by 10-year-old Katie Borca last year in Virginia -- but he decided to switch to the eight-hour version of the record.

Guinness, which does not currently have a record-holder for most four-leaf clovers collected in eight hours, set the minimum for Reissman's attempt at 200, and he easily beat the goal by collecting 228 clovers in only one hour and 50 minutes.

Reissman said he was inspired to attempt the record when he went walking with his fiancee's daughter, Sophia, and the two of them were able to find 25 in about 10 minutes.

Reissman said he is submitting the required evidence to Guinness to have his Earth Day accomplishment officially recognized.