April 23 (UPI) --

Congrats to our #CJAYSpreadTheWordContest Winner of $25,000...DEAN FOSTER. Dean got Jesse and JD into the Guinness Book of World Records for 'Worlds Largest Caricature', went viral on the internet and a whole lot more. Thanks to everyone who helped spread the word! - Jesse & JD pic.twitter.com/oydGsIEHIE— CJAY 92 (@CJAY92) April 22, 2019

An Alberta artist who used an ATV and spray paint to create a 427-foot by 328-foot caricature of two radio DJs is seeking recognition from Guinness World Records.

Dean Foster, a South Africa native who now lives in the Innisfail, Alberta, area, filmed himself with a drone when he used the ATV and spray paint to create the giant caricature of Cjay 92 DJs Jesse and JD.

Foster received word that his giant drawing earned him an $18,600 prize from the station.

"I couldn't have asked for more. I am so relieved," Foster told the Red Deer Advocate.

The artist said he is now seeking Guinness World Record status for the cartoonish portrait. He said he expects to hear back from the record-keeping organization within 10-12 weeks.