April 23 (UPI) --
An Alberta artist who used an ATV and spray paint to create a 427-foot by 328-foot caricature of two radio DJs is seeking recognition from Guinness World Records.
Dean Foster, a South Africa native who now lives in the Innisfail, Alberta, area, filmed himself with a drone when he used the ATV and spray paint to create the giant caricature of Cjay 92 DJs Jesse and JD.
Foster received word that his giant drawing earned him an $18,600 prize from the station.
"I couldn't have asked for more. I am so relieved," Foster told the Red Deer Advocate.
The artist said he is now seeking Guinness World Record status for the cartoonish portrait. He said he expects to hear back from the record-keeping organization within 10-12 weeks.