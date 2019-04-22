April 22 (UPI) -- A Texas ranch said unexpectedly high demand led them to turn 1,000 people away from an unusual event: wine with alpacas.

The Peach Creek Vineyard in College Station said it teamed with Bluebonnet Hills Alpaca Ranch to put on a wine with alpacas event, and the demand was unexpectedly high.

"In 24 hours, we were sold out," vineyard owner Kenneth Stolpman told KTRK-TV. "You can tell, we are pretty close to capacity."

Stolpman said the vineyard had to turn away more than 1,000 animal-loving wine enthusiasts for the event.

He said the disappointed fans shouldn't give up hope -- the vineyard is planning more alpaca events to help meet demand.