April 22 (UPI) -- Police responding to reports of some suspicious late night noises in a California neighborhood discovered two loose cows snacking on plants.

The Escondido Police Department said officers were called to the neighborhood on Hidden Trails Road just before 3 a.m. Sunday on a report of suspicious noises.

The officers arrived to find two cows of unknown origins eating plants in a resident's yard.

The police report said the San Diego Humane Society was called to the scene to help "moo-ve the cows."

"I think they're lovely ... We never see cows up here," neighbor Jaime Rivera told KSWB-TV. "I'm just wondering if they're going to bring their friends up here."