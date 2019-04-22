Trending Stories

Deputy rescues loose donkey on Chicago highway
Middle schooler finds megalodon tooth on North Carolina beach
Man sees 'Captain Marvel' 116 times to break Guinness record
Florida town corrects 'SCOHOL' crosswalk typo
Alligator, ferret seized from home in California

Photo Gallery

 
Jerusalem celebrates Palm Sunday

Latest News

Poll: Americans in Northeast, West more concerned for climate change
Warriors' Klay Thompson credits ocean swim as key to big game
Eagles OT Lane Johnson claps back at Donovan McNabb for Carson Wentz slight
Dirk Nowitzki writes letter to Mavericks fans thanking them for support
Social Security costs will exceed revenues next year, analysis says
 
Back to Article
/