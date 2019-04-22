Escaped python slithers onto Detroit roof

April 22 (UPI) --

A large python caused a scene on a Detroit street when a crowd of onlookers and police gathered to watch it slither across a rooftop.

Video captured by onlookers shows the snake's owner climbing on top of the roof to retrieve his pet, which had attracted a large crowd of onlookers.

Witnesses said police were called to the scene and the owner arrived later to explain it was his escaped pet.

The footage shows the man carefully getting the snake down from on top of the home.

"I was riding in the car with my cousin and we saw people taking pictures we thought it was of a dog but when we came around the corner it was a huge snake," a witness who filmed video wrote.