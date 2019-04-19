April 19 (UPI) -- Authorities in California were called to a neighborhood where a reported wandering mountain lion was found napping under a tree in a resident's back yard.

The Pasadena Police Department said reports of a mountain lion wandering the neighborhood, located about two miles from the foothills of the Angeles National Forest, first came in about 5 p.m. Thursday.

Neighbors captured video of the cougar lurking around homes in the area.

"Generally, coming down to Pasadena that far is a little unusual," Pasadena Police Lt. Max Dahlstein told the Los Angeles Times.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife was summoned to the area and the cougar was found napping under a tree in a resident's back yard. It was tranquilized and taken away for a veterinary examination.