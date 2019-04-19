A Maryland man visited lottery headquarters in Baltimore to collect his second $100,000 jackpot. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- An 89-year-old Maryland man collected a $100,000 lottery prize about a decade after collecting another prize of the same amount.

The Gaithersburg man, who donned a three-piece suit to collect his winnings in Baltimore, told Maryland Lottery officials he bought his $20,000,000 Cash Payout ticket from Steve's Beer, Wine and Deli in Gaithersburg.

"I believed I would win and I did," the man said. "I handed the ticket to the cashier and said, 'I'm a winner, put it in the machine.'"

The machine confirmed the ticket was a $100,000 winner, and the man celebrated by immediately taking money out of a nearby ATM and giving $100 to the clerk who sold him the ticket. He also gave $100 to a friend and fellow lottery player.

The man said he is no stranger to the winner's circle.

"I've been here before after winning $100,000 on another scratch-off over 10 years ago," he said. "But I'm just as excited for this win."