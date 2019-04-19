April 19 (UPI) -- A Florida town said contractors corrected a crosswalk where residents noticed "SCHOOL" was misspelled as "SCOHOL."

The City of Doral tweeted the mistake, first publicized by a WPLG-TV news report, was being corrected by contractors Thursday at a crosswalk on Northwest 54th Street.

"This SCHOOL zone striping was handled by the developer's contractor. They have been notified and are working expeditiously to correct. Thank you to all who brought this very important matter to our attention," the city tweeted.

The typo was fixed with the correct spelling of "SCHOOL" in place by Thursday night.