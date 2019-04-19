Deputy rescues loose donkey on Chicago highway

April 19 (UPI) -- A sheriff's deputy's body camera was recording on a Chicago highway when she got out of her vehicle to round up a loose donkey.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office said the donkey was spotted in the middle of traffic Thursday on Interstate 90, near Arlington Heights Road, and the deputy was able to escort the animal to the side of the road.

The sheriff's office tweeted body camera footage of the deputy's donkey encounter.

The donkey, which was found to be named Dusty, was returned to his owner.

"Shrek was nowhere to be found," the sheriff's office quipped.