April 19 (UPI) -- A University of Houston class ring found at a Sam's Club store three years ago has been returned to its owner with help from the school.

A Texas woman who worked at the Sam's Club store three years ago said she found the ring in a case of water and took it home with the intention of tracking down the owner, but misplaced the item before she could begin the search.

The ring recently turned up again and the woman, whose son is a University of Houston student, turned to the school for help finding the owner.

The school was able to use the engravings on the ring to identify the owner and return it to him.