Police round up ducklings on California highway

April 18 (UPI) --

Police in California were filmed scrambling on the shoulder of a busy highway to round up a wayward duck family in danger from passing cars.

The California Highway Patrol West Valley said troopers were left running back and forth on the shoulder of the 101 Freeway in Encino when the mother duck and her six ducklings wandered too close to traffic.

The troopers were filmed by witnesses as they worked to prevent the ducks from walking out in front of vehicles.

The CHP said the birds were rounded up successfully and taken to the California Wildlife Center in Calabasas.