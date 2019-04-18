Missing Ohio dog turns up in Florida exactly one year later

April 18 (UPI) --

An Ohio family's missing dog turned up exactly one year later -- and over 1,000 miles away in the Florida Panhandle.

The Perlman family said their 3-year-old Pekinese dog, Bruno, escaped during a walk on April 13, 2018, and days of searching failed to turn up any trace of the runaway canine.

"Was he hit by a car? Did someone take him? Are they treating him OK? Just always wondering where he is," mother Carolyn Perlman told WJW-TV.

Bruno's disappearance remained a mystery until April 13 -- one year to the day since the dog went missing -- when they received a call from an animal shelter in the Florida Panhandle.

The shelter said Bruno had been brought in by a member of the public who found him wandering alone in the rain. The shelter scanned Bruno's microchip and contacted the family.

"Someone brought him in because he was wandering around the neighborhood for a couple days in the rain And we were all screaming, we were so happy," said Lydia Perlman, 14.

The family said they do not know how Bruno ended up in Florida, or what he has been doing for the past year, but they are now planning a road trip to bring Bruno home.