Lottery first-timer nearly threw out $387,000 prize

A first-time lottery player in New Jersey made a mistake and nearly threw out a winning ticket worth more than $380,000. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- A first time lottery player in New Jersey said a mistake when checking her tickets nearly landed her $387,391 jackpot winner in the trash.

Frances Rhodes of Monmouth Beach told New Jersey Lottery officials she had played scratch-off lottery tickets before, but one day when she received a $20 prize she decided to buy some Jersey Cash 5 tickets -- her first time entering a lottery drawing.

Rhodes said she checked her tickets two days later and was about to throw them all out as losers when she realized she was looking at the numbers for the wrong drawing date.

The player checked a second time and discovered one of the tickets she had been about to throw out was a $387,000 jackpot winner.

Rhodes and her husband said they plan to use their winnings to fix up their home and save for their grandchildren.