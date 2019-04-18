April 18 (UPI) --

A Florida fishing boat captain shared video of his latest catch: a 757-pound swordfish that could be a new state record.

Capt. Nick Stanczyk posted a video to YouTube showing scenes from his fishing trip off the coast of Islamorada, in the Florida Keys.

The video shows Stanczyk landing a 757-pound swordfish.

The captain said it took about eight hours to reel the fish in, and it took seven people to haul the massive fish off the boat.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission lists the state record for a swordfish at 612 pounds, meaning Stanczyk's catch might be a new record.