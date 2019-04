April 18 (UPI) --

A Las Vegas woman's dashboard camera captured the moment an airborne ladder crashed into her windshield on the highway.

Madi Nelson said she was driving on northbound U.S. Highway 95 Wednesday when the van in front of her drove over the ladder, sending the object flying through the air into her windshield.

The impact shattered the glass, but the windshield remained in place.

Nelson is asking anyone who knows where the ladder came from to get into contact.