Animal rescuers were called to a garden where a pregnant cat was found dangling from a back leg after impaling her foot on a spike. Photo courtesy of the RSPCA

April 17 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain said they came to the aid of a pregnant cat found dangling by her back leg from a metal fence.

The RSPCA said a member of the public reported the cat dangling by one leg from the fence after her toes were punctured by a metal spike on the fence in Glaisdale Gardens in Wolverhampton.

"This poor cat had her back leg twisted and stuck on the metal fence. She must have jumped but her leg was caught on the fence so her leg stayed behind," RSPCA inspector Vicki Taylor said.

"The poor thing was dangling from the fence when I arrived and she was very unhappy," Taylor said. "Thankfully, the caller who contacted us was on hand to help. I lifted up the cat to relieve the pressure on her foot and the caller managed to cut through the metal spike until she was free."

The cat was taken to RSPCA Birmingham Animal Hospital.

"Her paw was swollen and looked very sore. She looked a little worse for wear and underweight and she was also heavily pregnant," Taylor said.

She said the cat gave birth to a litter of kittens just two days after the rescue.

The RSPCA is now trying to determine whether the feline, dubbed Maggie by rescuers, was an escaped pet.